Salt Lake Potash (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Trading Up 2.1%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Salt Lake Potash to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

