CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDK. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

