Wolfe Research Downgrades DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Market Perform

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DXC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 95.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.