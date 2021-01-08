Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Equities researchers at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $357.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.24 and its 200 day moving average is $276.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.77 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $374.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $876,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $469,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,972 shares of company stock worth $57,031,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

