NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $77.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

