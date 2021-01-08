Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $47.00 at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

