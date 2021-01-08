Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $47.00 at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
