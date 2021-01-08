Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$5.29 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

