Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 508,698 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

