Reviewing FlexShopper (FPAY) & Its Competitors

FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) is one of 19 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FlexShopper to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $88.79 million $580,000.00 -23.09 FlexShopper Competitors $1.48 billion $213.92 million 6.78

FlexShopper’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81% FlexShopper Competitors 2.50% 4.69% 0.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper’s peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FlexShopper and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67 FlexShopper Competitors 242 744 1001 93 2.45

FlexShopper presently has a consensus price target of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 64.04%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 3.90%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

FlexShopper peers beat FlexShopper on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

