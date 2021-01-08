Reviewing Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square (NYSE:SQ) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Square has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Square and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square 5.15% -1.20% -0.36% Q2 -30.10% -5.59% -2.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Square and Q2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $4.71 billion 22.91 $375.45 million $0.17 1,408.71 Q2 $315.48 million 21.21 -$70.88 million ($0.44) -282.23

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Square and Q2, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 3 18 24 0 2.47 Q2 0 5 12 0 2.71

Square presently has a consensus target price of $168.38, suggesting a potential downside of 29.69%. Q2 has a consensus target price of $104.82, suggesting a potential downside of 15.59%. Given Q2’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Square.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Square shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Q2 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Square beats Q2 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution. It also provides Q2 Business Solutions, a digital banking solutions to commercial end users; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information with existing subscription and digital point-of-sale services. In addition, the company offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit. Futher, it provides Q2 Contextual PFM, which allows end users to add external accounts and view them together with internal accounts on digital banking home page; and Q2 Goals that enables end users to establish and save towards specific savings goals. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

