Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €172.07 ($202.43).

VOW3 opened at €148.20 ($174.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of €149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €140.89. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €186.84 ($219.81).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

