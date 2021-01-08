Nord/LB Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) a €260.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €264.28 ($310.92).

FRA:ADS opened at €288.50 ($339.41) on Tuesday. adidas AG has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €266.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

