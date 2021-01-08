Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,105.79 ($40.58).

DGE opened at GBX 2,989 ($39.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,941.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,738.45. The company has a market cap of £69.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.90.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Insiders purchased 872 shares of company stock worth $2,481,923 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

