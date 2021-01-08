DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.17 ($30.78).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €27.03 ($31.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.00. Evonik Industries AG has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

