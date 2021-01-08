Barclays Reiterates €99.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3)

Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

FRA HEN3 opened at €90.42 ($106.38) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €89.76 and a 200 day moving average of €87.72. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

