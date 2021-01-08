Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €17.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) has been given a €17.50 ($20.59) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 42.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.63 ($31.33).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €30.26 ($35.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.60. Uniper SE has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

