Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.68 ($32.56).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

