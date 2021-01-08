Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €91.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FME. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.27 ($99.14).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €69.30 ($81.53) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

