Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.11 ($58.95).

ETR:DLG opened at €45.70 ($53.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.21. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

