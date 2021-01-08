Nord/LB Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.87 ($32.78).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €27.37 ($32.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62. Hugo Boss AG has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

