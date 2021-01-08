Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.75 ($109.12).

AIR opened at €89.62 ($105.44) on Monday. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.65.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

