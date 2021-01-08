Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.