Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NEXT in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.07.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. NEXT has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $53.80.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

