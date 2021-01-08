Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.