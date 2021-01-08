FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Increased by Analyst

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SON. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

