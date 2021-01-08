Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $7.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

