Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lantern Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06.

Shares of LTRN stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a current ratio of 27.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

