Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699,828 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

