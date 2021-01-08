Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,980.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $827,538 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

