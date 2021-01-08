Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Hold

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLNE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

CLNE stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

