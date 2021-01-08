Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Hold

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CGBD. BidaskClub lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $609.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

