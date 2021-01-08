Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One stock opened at $2,100.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,123.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,897.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cable One by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,397,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cable One by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cable One by 611.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

