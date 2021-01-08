Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will earn ($3.12) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.31. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 1,069,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 344,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 96,520 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

