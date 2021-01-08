Financial Contrast: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) vs. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get POET Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for POET Technologies and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Solar 6 5 6 0 2.00

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $84.19, indicating a potential downside of 20.20%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than First Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 42.48 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -16.00 First Solar $3.06 billion 3.65 -$114.93 million $1.48 71.28

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -147.28% -102.91% First Solar 6.38% 9.49% 6.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Solar beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optics markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.