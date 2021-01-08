Analyzing Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlesex Water has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Essential Utilities and Middlesex Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 3 4 1 2.75 Middlesex Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Essential Utilities currently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.31%. Middlesex Water has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Middlesex Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Middlesex Water is more favorable than Essential Utilities.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Utilities and Middlesex Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $889.69 million 13.09 $224.54 million $1.47 32.30 Middlesex Water $134.60 million 9.37 $33.89 million $2.01 35.92

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Middlesex Water. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlesex Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Middlesex Water pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlesex Water pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlesex Water has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Middlesex Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Middlesex Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and Middlesex Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36% Middlesex Water 27.34% 11.51% 4.07%

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. This segment also includes regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.