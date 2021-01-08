Head to Head Review: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) & Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 37.15% 49.40% 18.59% Recruiter.com Group -244.18% -2,332.30% -216.79%

96.7% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Technology and Recruiter.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $590.18 million 16.24 $229.67 million $3.36 42.10 Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.57 -$11.81 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aspen Technology and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 3 3 0 2.29 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus target price of $127.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.21%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

