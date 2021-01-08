Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.67 and last traded at $59.67. 1,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion High Growth ETF stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Direxion High Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

