Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 97,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 147,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth $502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares during the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

