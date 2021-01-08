Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

BMO stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 169.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

