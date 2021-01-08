ValuEngine Upgrades United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) to Sell

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

United Bancshares stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

