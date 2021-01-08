Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

