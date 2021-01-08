EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 1.72.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 10.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

