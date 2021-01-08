CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CEMIG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CIG stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

