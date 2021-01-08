CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut CEMIG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
Shares of CIG stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.59.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.