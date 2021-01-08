L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.27.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.