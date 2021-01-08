SeaSpine Holdings Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $17.12 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $473.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 255.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 96,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 250.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

