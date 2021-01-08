AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €23.28 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €23.28 ($27.39) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.06 ($27.13).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €20.39 ($23.98) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.70.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

