The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €42.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FP. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.08 ($49.50).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €37.46 ($44.07) on Tuesday. TOTAL SE has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.18 and its 200 day moving average is €32.74.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

