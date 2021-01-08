Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.91 ($39.89).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Shares of RNO stock opened at €38.17 ($44.90) on Tuesday. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.24.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.