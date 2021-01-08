Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) PT Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OLA opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

