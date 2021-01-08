Raymond James Analysts Give Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) a C$43.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CVE PRN opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.25.

Get Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Aaron Davidson bought 39,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,182.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$646,254.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.